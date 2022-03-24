Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Thursday, March 31, 2022
MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
In the first field challenge of the season, the remaining 14 junior chefs split into two teams to prepare a medieval-themed dish for a crowd of lords and ladies. This challenge puts the cooks' teamwork skills to the test, as they prepare a feast for the crowd, who will ultimately vote for the winning team in the all-new "Junior Edition: All's Fair At Ren Faire" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, MARCH 31 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a highly anticipated eighth season, giving talented kids the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of mouth-watering challenges.
This season, the Top 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America's NEXT MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.
One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a MOTOCROSS track, and welcoming Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into THE KITCHEN for a donut challenge.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.
