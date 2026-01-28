The Wallis and National Theatre Live to Screen DR. STRANGELOVE

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

National Theatre Live and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present a screening of the National Theatre Live Dr. Strangelove, the world premiere of the stage adaptation of the Stanley Kubrick's comedy masterpiece on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 7:00pm in the Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Seven-time BAFTA Award-winner Steve Coogan plays four roles in this explosively funny satire, about a rogue U.S General who triggers a nuclear attack. And it is led by a world-renowned creative team, including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley.

The production is from Patrick Myles and David Luff, based on the 1964 motion picture directed by Stanley Kubrick and with screenplay by Kubrick, Terry Southern and Peter George, based on the book Red Alert by Peter George.