Ryan Murphy's LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. & CAROLYN BESSETTE Sets Premiere

FX has set the premiere date for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, the new Ryan Murphy series exploring the high-profile courtship and marriage of the infamous couple.

The limited series will debut globally on Thursday, Feb. 12, with an FX/Hulu three-episode simulcast at 9 p.m. EST, and internationally on Disney+. Following the premiere, one new episode of the nine-episode series will air weekly.

The first installment in Murphy’s Love Story anthology, FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is inspired by Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

The cast is led by Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., with Tony Award-nominated performer Sarah Pidgeon (Sterophonic) as the "fiercely independent" Calvin Klein executive, Carolyn Bessette. According to the announcement, the series "charts the complex and heartbreaking journey of a couple whose private love became a national obsession."

The series also features Grace Gummer (Caroline Kennedy), Naomi Watts (Jackie Kennedy Onassis), Alessandro Nivola (Calvin Klein), Leila George (Kelly Klein), Sydney Lemmon (Lauren Bessette), and Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina).

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Connor Hines, Eric Kovtun, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Monica Levinson, Kim Rosenstock, D.V. DeVincentis and Tanase Popa. Max Winkler executive-produced and directed the pilot episode. It is produced by 20th Television.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas