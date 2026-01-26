Amelia Dimoldenberg Returning as Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent for 2026 Oscars

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British comedian, broadcaster and producer Amelia Dimoldenberg will return as the 98th Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent, having previously served in this role for the 96th and 97th Oscars seasons.

In this capacity, she will participate in multiple key events throughout the awards season, culminating in interviews with nominees and talent on the Oscars red carpet for the third consecutive year. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the Oscars red carpet for the third year running. It’s an honor to experience the magic of the night up close, especially as a true film lover. I can’t wait to speak to Hollywood’s brightest stars and ask them some very important questions!” said Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Aside from her red carpet reporting, Dimoldenberg is well known for creating and hosting the series “Chicken Shop Date,” in which she conducts interviews with global actors, musicians, athletes and pop-culture figures.

The popular YouTube talk show, which Dimoldenberg began in 2014, is produced under the banner of her company, Dimz Inc., as is her red carpet reporting, various branded commissions, and most recently, “Passenger Princess,” an original series in partnership with F1.

Dimoldenberg’s YouTube channel has amassed 3.3 million subscribers, 981 million views and 33.6 million hours of content watched, and she boasts a combined following of 16 million across all platforms.

Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, Emma Stone, and more are all nominated at the 98th Academy Awards. Sinners leads the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and 3 acting nods. This was closely followed by One Battle After Another, which garnered 13 nominations. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Photo Credit: Laura Schaeffer