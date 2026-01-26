Video: Cailin Russo Drops Music Video for HEATED RIVALRY Hit 'Bad Things'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Los Angeles-based artist and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Cailin Russo has released a music video for "Bad Things," the unexpected smash hit that was featured in the climactic "drive to the cottage" scene of HBO's hockey romance Heated Rivalry.

Since its appearance in the show, the song has hit the charts with appearances atop the Spotify Viral 50, Billboard Emerging Artists, Shazam Most Viral, and more. Russo released the song on her 2018 debut House with a Pool, which she followed up with INFLUX in 2023.

She has performed at top festivals, including Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds, and on tour with Shygirl and Madison Beer. In 2025, her song “Triple It” became a TikTok sensation, with the likes of Julia Fox, Ellie Goulding, and Suki Waterhouse all posting videos of themselves singing along. In 2021, she received a GRAMMY nomination as a co-writer on Kanye West and The Weeknd’s “Hurricane."

Recently renewed for a second season, Heated Rivalry has become a monumental hit for Crave and HBO Max, reaching #1 on the streamer. Created by writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney, Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Photo credit: Lulu Syracuse