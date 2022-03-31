Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Thursday, April 7, 2022
MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, April 7 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay, joins as a guest judge, as the panel challenges the remaining 13 young home cooks to make one of their favorite treats: donuts. The chefs have 60 MINUTES to prepare two types of donut holes and display them. Those in the elimination challenge transform ugly, stinky ingredients into a delicious dish in the all-new "Junior Edition: Donut Holes & Hold Your Nose" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, April 7 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a highly anticipated eighth season, giving talented kids the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of mouth-watering challenges.
This season, the Top 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America's NEXT MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.
One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a MOTOCROSS track, and welcoming Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into THE KITCHEN for a donut challenge.
