Canadian Production of & JULIET Extends Performances

The new Canadian production of & Juliet will extend performances through July 5, 2026, at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. The new block of tickets will go on sale on January 31.

In addition, producers announced & Juliet will hold a special sing-along performance on May 1 at 7:30pm. Audience members are invited to sing along with the show's score of Max Martin hits, including favourite songs from Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and more. The Broadway production of & Juliet has held several sing-along performances with great success; this will be the first one for the Canadian production in Toronto.

About the All-Canadian Cast of & Juliet

& Juliet stars Vanessa Sears as Juliet, David Silvestri as Lance, Julia McLellan as Anne, George Krissa as Shakespeare, Matt Raffy as May, Sarah Nairne as Angélique, David Jeffery as Romeo and Brandon Antonio as François. The ensemble includes Sam Boucher, Mariah Campos, Celeste Catena, Elysia Cruz, Saccha Dennis, Ryder Nick Desaulnier, Emry Harland, Taran Kim, Jade Kimaya, Caitlyn MacInnis, Eric Martin, Stewart Adam McKensy, Patrick Park, Adam Sergison, McKenna Warwick and Tiera Lee Watts.

About & Juliet

With a book by Toronto's own David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, and music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The production's full creative team includes: Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements) and casting by Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC.