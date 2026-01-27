Sasha Velour to Launch European Tour of New Show TRAVESTY

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global drag icon, Sasha Velour is bringing her newest one-queen drag spectacular Travesty to Europe from May 2nd - June 12th, 2026 after its world premiere at Woolly Mammoth Theater Company (Washington D.C.), March 24-April 12. Tickets for the European tour go on sale to the public this Friday, January 30th at 10am. Tickets for the premiere in Washington D.C. are on sale now. Travesty will be the third touring production written and directed by Velour, following Smoke & Mirrors (2019-2022) and The Big Reveal (2023-2025).

Travesty traces the secret queer history of a single spot throughout time — A witch burns in a field; a clown builds a theater; an underground gay bar rises up against the police. As Velour embodies different characters through a series of jaw-dropping lip-syncs spectacles, she invites you to take part in the cycle of existence, resistance, and camp that IS drag. Part performance art, part history, part call to action, Travesty will have you screaming at the top of your lungs, dancing in the aisles, and inspired to “change the muthaf*ckin’ world!”

Travesty will run for 80 minutes with no intermission, and tickets are available now. VIP upgrades will also be available, which will include a pre-show meet and greet with Velour and a souvenir lanyard. A special guest star will join Velour onstage in each city, playing a role in the show.

Celebrated for her influential visuals and her emotional live performances, Velour is poised to take her art to the next level with Travesty.

This show follows a string of successes for Velour. Since the release of her best-selling book The Big Reveal, An Illustrated Manifesto of Drag (Harpers) in 2023 the "RuPaul’s Drag Race"-winner became a host on HBO’s “We’re Here”, a judge on the world’s first televised Drag King competition, “King of Drag” (Revry), hosted the official Drag Race tour, “Werq the World” on three continents, and brought a stage adaptation of her book "The Big Reveal" to such prestigious theaters as The London Palladium, Folies Bergère, Steppenwolf, Berkeley Rep, La MaMa, and The Wallis. Her beloved NY-based drag revue “NightGowns” celebrated ten years of sold-out shows this past August and in 2025 alone, raised over 50k for LGBTQIA+ mutual aid, immigration, and Gaza.

Travesty reunites Velour with past collaborators at the top of their fields. Costuming will be from Emmy Award-winning Diego Montoya Studio as well as Andres Caballero, Jazzmint Dash, Pierretta Viktori, and Gloria Swansong, Sound design from Tony Award-nominated Palmer Hefferan, and Scenic/Lighting/Projection design from Cosette “Ettie” Pin. The show and tour are produced by House of Velour, Velour's namesake production company.

U.S.

24 Mar. — Washington, D.C. — Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

12 April

Europe

2 May — Vienna, AT — Globe Wien

3 May — Ljubljana, SI — Gallusova Dvorana

4 May — Milan, IT — Nazionale Italiana Assicurazioni

7 May — Prague, CZ — Divadlo Hybernia

8 May — Gdańsk, PL — Teatr Szekspirowski

11 May — Helsinki, FI — Kulttuuritalo

13 May — Stockholm, SE — Göta Lejon

14 May — Gothenburg, SE — Stora Teatern

15 May — Oslo, NO — Folketeateret

17 May — Copenhagen, DK — Falkonersalen

19 May — Antwerp, BE — Arenberg

21 May — Berlin, DE — Admiralspalast

23 May — Amsterdam, NL — RAI Theater

25 May — Belfast, N.I. — Waterfront Hall

26 May — Dublin, IRE — 3Olympia Theatre

29 May — London, UK — Troxy

2 June — Paris, FR — Casino de Paris

3 June — Lyon, FR — Palais de la Bourse

5 June — Bordeaux, FR — Théâtre Fémina

7 June — Toulouse, FR — Casino Barrière

8 June — Barcelona, ES — Paral·lel 62

9 June — Madrid, ES — Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío

11 June — Lisbon, PT — Teatro Tivoli

12 June — Seville, ES — Cartuja Center Cite