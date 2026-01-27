SÅ SOM I HIMMELEN/AS IT IS IN HEAVEN at Lorensbergsteatern

🎭 NEW! Sweden Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sweden & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apelgren and Nielsen in Swedish hit musical - based on the Oscar nominated film As it is in heaven

Fredrik Kempe and Kay Pollak's "Så som i himmelen" is a contemporary musical classic.

The new version premieres on September 17 at Lorensbergsteatern in Gothenburg.

Peter Apelgren and Sanna Nielsen play two of the leading roles.

After successes in Stockholm, Oslo, Vienna and Copenhagen, Gothenburg is coming to the gripping musical. Philip Jalmelid (Daniel Daréus) and Tuva B Larsen (Lena) are back in their roles from Oscarsteatern 2018-2020. Musical debutant Peter Apelgren is the village's grocer Arne, who was played in the film by Lennart Jähkel. Sanna Nielsen plays Helen Sjöholm's film character Gabriella. Her violent husband (in the film Per Morberg) is played by Robin Stegmar. Åsa Fång takes on the role of choir member Inger and Rikard Björk plays Tore.

- I really wanted to get a role from Kay Pollak and Fredrik Kempe. It still feels like the theatre manager will call and say: "Well, we were just kidding with you. Little Peter from Ucklum, did you take the easy way out?" But what a bunch to work with, for me, as a musical debutant. Where am I going? I'm probably in heaven! says Peter Apelgren. The Oscar-nominated film premiered in 2004. The film became the most watched Swedish film of the year and was nominated for eight Golden Globes and an Oscar. The story depicts how the internationally renowned conductor Daniel Daréus returns to his Norrland hometown, where he was once bullied. He becomes the leader of the church choir and falls in love with Lena, one of the choir singers. When the musical premiered last decade, the reception was both enthusiastic and overwhelming.

– We wanted to make a Swedish Puccini. Both pain and love. I think we succeeded, says Pollak. Just like the film, the musical places a strong focus on the peculiarities of the characters' hometown in Northern Sweden. The performance played to full houses until Covid struck in the spring of 2020 and forced the Oscarsteatern to close. After the pandemic, the musical has been performed on over 30 different stages in Europe with great success. Premiere for the Gothenburg production: September 17.

FACTS

Authors and actors in leading roles - now (and then, in the film):

Gabriella - Sanna Nielsen (Helen Sjöholm)

Daniel Daréus - Philip Jalmelid (Michael Nyqvist)

Grocer Arne Peter Apelgren (Lennart Jähkel)

Lena - Tuva B Larsen (Frida Hallgren)

Holmfrid - Henric Joneskär (Mikael Rahm)

Conny - Robin Stegmar (Per Morberg)

Inger - Åsa Fång (Ingela Olsson)

Tore - Rikard Björk (André Sjöberg)

Production team:

Writer Kay Pollak Screenplay, song/text Kay and Carin Pollak

Composer Fredrik Kempe "Gabriella's song" Stefan Nilsson/Py Bäckman

Director - Markus Virta

Scriptwriter - Edward af Sillén

Executive producer Vicky von der Lancken Producer - Johan von der Lancken

The performance is produced by Vicky Nöjesproduktion and 2Entertain. Producers are Vicky and Johan von der Lancken, in collaboration with Bosse Andersson/2Entertain. Press Magnus Stråberg.

The musical will run from 17th of September till the 12th of December 2026.

Tickets are on sale at:

