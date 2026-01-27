Cate Blanchett, Sandra Oh, and More Lead 2026 Programming at The National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre has announced its full slate of programming for 2026 featuring world-class talent in both reinterpreted classics and ambitious new work, alongside two international transfers, two national tours and an increased commitment to digital. The breadth and scale of work across 2026 furthers Co-Chief Executives Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah's vision of theatre reaching the widest possible audience and attracting the best collaborators from across the world.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director and Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, says, “I can't wait to dive into this year with an extraordinary group of emerging and world-renowned artists coming to the National Theatre, many for the first time. From bold new voices to international collaborators, this is a year that celebrates the full breadth of talent on our stages and behind the scenes. It's a privilege to stage work that theatrically explodes, surprises and challenges us to see the world anew. Bringing this range of exhilarating productions to audiences in the UK and around the globe is what the National Theatre is all about.”

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of the National Theatre, says, “Our 2026 season is about sharing stories locally, nationally and globally. In a new commitment to take productions straight from our stages to partner theatres across the country, we will undertake a major nationwide tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice starring the captivating Francesca Mills. As we gear up to celebrate 60 years of working in the US next year, I'm thrilled we are transferring two vital and resonant pieces of theatre to New York – Robert Hastie's Hamlet and Alexander Zeldin's The Other Place, with more shows in the pipeline. We are so proud to be sharing with audiences in New York a range of impactful stories showcasing the best of British theatre. In this way, along with our growing digital footprint, we are opening doors in the UK and around the world like never before.”

About The Season Lineup

The 2026 season includes the exciting National Theatre debut of Golden Globe-winner Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) who will perform alongside Paul Chahidi (The Night Manager, Season 2) and Abigail Cruttenden (Ragdoll) in a refreshed adaptation of Molière's The Misanthrope from Martin Crimp (Cyrano de Bergerac). Directed by Indhu Rubasingham (Bacchae), this cutting new version of Molière's dark comedy will be performed in the Lyttelton theatre from June. Written in contemporary verse, this biting adaptation will interrogate 21st century private relationships and public debate, with Molière's infamous character – the misanthropic Alceste – here reimagined.

In August, director and adapter Benedict Andrews (A Streetcar Named Desire) has assembled a stellar cast for his National Theatre debut including Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett (The Seagull) and Nina Hoss (Hedda), who will reunite following their celebrated performances in the critically acclaimed film Tár, alongside rising talent Ella Lily Hyland (Black Doves) in the world premiere of Electra / Persona. Performed on the Lyttelton stage, with music from Oscar Award-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker), this new play is based on both Sophocles' story of Electra from Greek mythology and Ingmar Bergman's celebrated 1966 film Persona – exemplifying the National Theatre's commitment to re-examining classic stories in new forms. Creating a charged dialogue that spans over 2000 years between the ancient and the modern, this ambitious new production will interrogate the inner life of an actress and query how grief can make us strangers to ourselves.

Aliyah Odoffin (All My Sons), Wilf Scolding (Andor), Ashley Thomas (Hostage), and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) will join Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) in the previously announced revival of Tracey Scott Wilson's adrenaline-fuelled newsroom thriller The Story, directed by National Theatre Associate Artist Clint Dyer. Starting previews in August on the Olivier stage, the cast also includes Tee Arnold (The Prince), Donna Augustin (St Marks), Antonia Bernath (Downton Abbey), Linseigh Green (The Drifter's Girl), Jay Simpson (Black Mirror) and Unique Spencer (Top Boy). Further casting to be announced.

Following a recent acclaimed tour of UK and Ireland, and as it approaches its 20th anniversary next year, the global smash-hit production War Horse, based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel, will return to its original home on the Olivier stage from May to captivate a whole new generation. Adapted by Nick Stafford, and originally directed by Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) and Tom Morris (Dr Semmelweis), with set and costume design by Rae Smith (The Importance of Being Earnest) and featuring ground-breaking puppetry by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, War Horse has won more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for ‘Best Play' and has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide. This production is directed by Tom Morris alongside revival director Katie Henry. Casting to be announced.

In the Dorfman in 2026, a new production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, a timeless and celebrated tale of small-town dreams from one of Britain's most eminent writers, Jim Cartwright, will return to the National Theatre for the first time since its premiere in the then Cottesloe theatre in 1992, before embarking on a nationwide tour. Playing from December 2026, with iconic music from the likes of Judy Garland, Billie Holiday, Shirley Bassey and more, this new production will reunite Francesca Mills as Little Voice and director Robert Hastie following Hamlet in the Lyttelton last year. Further casting to be announced.

Also in the Dorfman and for a limited, one-week run in September, famed Portuguese playwright and director of the Avignon Festival Tiago Rodrigues will make his National Theatre debut by bringing his compelling play Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists for its UK premiere. Described as “an invitation to grapple with what humanity is capable of” by the New York Times in 2022, this bold, politically charged production will be performed in its native Portuguese with English surtitles.

Later this year, the Dorfman will also host the world premiere of Some Woman - the first new, original play from celebrated British playwright Helen Edmundson (Coram Boy) since Queen Anne in 2015. This play marks Edmundson's return to the National Theatre following her acclaimed adaptation of Small Island, which debuted in 2019.

Samira by Carmen Nasr (Under the Shadow) will mark Nasr's National Theatre debut in the Dorfman theatre, starting rehearsals in late 2026. Set at the height of the Arab Spring in 2011, a Middle Eastern Studies department in London is thrown into crisis when a young Syrian blogger vanishes without a trace. Inspired by true events, the show will be directed by Emily Burns (Dear Octopus) with casting to be announced.

As the National Theatre gears up to celebrate 60 years since taking its first production to the US next year, it transfers two major productions this year alongside the recent expansion of the National Theatre Collection – now available in classrooms across every US state. After a successful run on the South Bank and its ongoing cinema release via National Theatre Live, National Theatre Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie's Hamlet will transfer to Brooklyn Academy of Art (BAM) in April. Alexander Zeldin's critically acclaimed The Other Place will play at The Shed from 30 January to 1 March. Both transfers mark the start of multi-year partnerships between the National Theatre and these innovative New York theatres.

Championing the voices and talent of young people nationwide, for the first time the Connections Festival will take place at the Lowry in Salford from 25 to 28 June. The New Views Festival also returns to the National Theatre from 2 to 3 July, platforming exciting new writing from students across the UK.

In an exciting move to bring the main stage programme directly into schools, the 2025 production of Bacchae is being adapted by Nima Taleghani to tour secondary schools and colleges around the country in 2026, directed by Hannah Hauer-King. A modern retelling of Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy brought to life through rhythm, music and movement, the nine-week tour will reach over 10,000 students in schools across England, running in autumn 2026.

Other previously announced productions coming to the National Theatre in 2026 include Terence Rattigan's Man and Boy which is today confirmed for release on National Theatre at Home, Nina Raine and Moses Raine's new version of Maxim Gorky's Summerfolk, Winsome Pinnock's The Authenticator which is today confirmed for release on National Theatre at Home, Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuses which will be released in cinemas via National Theatre Live, P&P Productions' PRIDE, Caryl Churchill's Cloud 9, and a new adaptation of The Jungle Book from Anupama Chandrasekhar. Suzie Miller's Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike, is also transferring to Wyndham's Theatre in the West End, in a co-production with Playful Productions, from 19 March to 20 June 2026.