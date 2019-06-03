Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, June 20, 2019
"Letter Promise Adult Seventy" - When Matt and Colleen treat Jen and Greg to a fancy dinner as a "thank you" for writing a recommendation letter, Jen and Greg are mortified when they realize they never wrote it. Also, Sophia asks Tim and Heather to get her a pig; Clementine wants Tyler to stop going to his pediatrician for medical care now that he is an adult; and John's parents decide to get a divorce, on LIFE IN PIECES, Thursday, June 20 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
LIFE IN PIECES is a comedy about ONE BIG HAPPY family and their sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments as told by its various members.
Of the three siblings, middle child Matt has finally married his true love, Colleen, and they are determined to have a child of their own no matter what it takes. The coddled youngest brother, Greg, and his wife, Jen, are struggling to find the balance between work, raising their toddler and preparing for their second child. The eldest, Heather, and her husband, Tim, have their hands full with three children and daughter-in-law who all live with them. Their parents are Joan, the family's adoring matriarch who would do anything for her kids - as long as she agrees with it - and John, the gregarious patriarch who's searching for ways to spend more time with his family.
As the family's lives unfold in four short stories each week, they try to savor these little pieces of time that flash by but stay with you forever, because these moments add up to what life's all about.
