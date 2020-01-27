Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Join 20 men and women, selected to showcase their expert LEGO® experience, as they embark on an unforgettable LEGO® adventure. Hosted by Will Arnett, the all-new competition series puts teams of two to the test as they compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges, until the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS. In the series premiere episode, pairs will be introduced, and they will face their first themed challenge of the season. Each duo has been tasked to bring their visionary skills to the test: craft one section of a theme park. Watch as all 20 contestants work together to create a massively impressive theme park world in the all-new "Dream Park Theme Park" series premiere episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-101) (TV-PG L)

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.





