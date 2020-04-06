Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

In the final challenge of the season, the two remaining duos go head-to-head as they create their most epic master builds yet. Eliminated contestants return and loved ones come to the LEGO® MASTERS set to cheer the teams on. Duos are expected to give their all and impress the judges one last time! Only one team will take home the cash prize, the ultimate LEGO® trophy and the grand title of LEGO® MASTERS. Find out who makes the final cut in the all-new "Finals" season finale episode of LEGO MASTERS® airing Wednesday, April 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-110) (TV-PG L)

Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks.

Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.





