Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, March 29, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – JUDGE STEVE HARVEY: “A Sprinkle of Shady” (107)
STEVE HARVEY serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, friends argue over alleged stolen property that ended up broken. In the second case, a wrestler is suing a wrestling promoter, claiming he was never paid his appearance fees. In the third case, a business relationship goes south when one claims the other owes money in services rendered FROM a photo shoot.
Steve Harvey serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging FROM family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. FROM Steve Harvey, "Judge Steve Harvey" is produced by Den of Thieves in association with Walt Disney Television's newly formed alternative unit. Steve Harvey, Brandon Williams, and Den of Thieves' Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Jared Morell serve as executive producers, with Myeshia Mizuno as showrunner and executive producer.
Plus, watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
