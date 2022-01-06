Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022
See what's coming up on the new episode!
STEVE HARVEY serves as the judge, jury and star, and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, a woman accuses her boyfriend of 20 years of breaking his promise to marry her and has since become opposed to marriage. In the second case, a woman sues a raffle prize organizer for travel costs she was forced to pay during a supposed all-expense-paid trip. In the third case, a man alleges that his longtime friend, a caterer, intentionally sabotaged a special date with his new girlfriend.
The judge, the jury and the star of the series, Steve Harvey, will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom - from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. The one-hour primetime unscripted comedy "Judge Steve Harvey" (working title) will premiere on ABC in 2022.
Watch a preview here:
Watch a preview here: