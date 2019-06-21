Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of IZOMBIE on THE CW - Thursday, June 27, 2019

LIV EATS THE BRAIN OF A BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANT - Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigate the murder of Miss Teen Seattle beauty pageant contestant, Laurie-Beth Spano, who went into anaphylactic shock onstage in 1999 and ended up in a coma. At the time, police arrested rival contender Velma Charlet for spiking Laurie-Beth's makeup and she was given a four-year sentence. In present day, Laurie-Beth has passed away and Clive has arrested Velma, for her murder. Velma claims to be innocent and Liv consumes Laurie-Beth's brain in hopes of tracking down the murderer. Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by John Bellina (#509). Original airdate 6/27/2019.

In season 5 of iZOMBIE, our heroes try to keep the peace in the zombie state that is New Seattle, but with starving zombies on one side, and terrified humans on the other, they'll have their work cut out for them. Liv faces off with the U.S. military trying to prevent her from bringing the sick and dying into Seattle to give them a lifesaving scratch.

Major, now the head of Fillmore Graves, has to worry about dissent in the ranks dissatisfied with his warmhearted treatment of humans. Peyton, still the acting mayor, will use her power to attempt to make the rest of the world see Seattle as something other than a lawless wasteland. Ravi will work tirelessly on a cure that may be the only thing that can stave off widespread violence.





And through it all, Liv and Clive will continue to solve the murder cases that come across Clive's desk, the murders themselves becoming more and more tied to the societal breakdown taking place all around them.