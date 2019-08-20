Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of INSTINCT on CBS - Sunday, August 25, 2019
"Grey Matter" - A gruesome discovery in a city pond leads Dylan and Lizzie to investigate a young man's murder, while Andy rescues one of Dylan's students from a legal bind, on the series finale of INSTINCT, Sunday, August 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Also, an old friend of Dylan and Julian's reappears and Lizzie decides to embrace adventure.
INSTINCT stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative, author and university professor turned NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart, who, after being put on leave by the NYPD, is reinstated in time to join his partner on their newest case.
NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, who fluctuates being irritated and enamoured with Dylan, is ready to jump back into their partnership, while sorting out her own personal life. Helping them is Julian Cousins, Dylan's invaluable CIA comrade who rivals Dylan in brilliance and wit, and can get top-secret dirt on anyone, anywhere, anytime and who also is part of an under-the radar relationship with Lizzie.
Lizzie's boss, Lt. Jasmine Gooden, is relieved to reinstate Dylan but also lets him know that he now plays by her rules. But as Dylan feels reenergized returning to his work life, his husband, Andy, is busy fielding the adoption process in the hopes that they can finally become parents.
With Dylan and Lizzie back as partners, a "Sleeping Beauty Killer" case comes their way, and they realize they need to continue to both trust their instincts. Based on the James Patterson novel.
