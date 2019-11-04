Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER on ABC - Thursday, November 21, 2019
"Are You the Mole?" - On the eve of graduation, Oliver gifts Connor, Michaela and Asher something unexpected. At the dean's cocktail party, Annalise learns disturbing news. Later, Michaela receives a surprise phone call, and the FBI informant is finally revealed, on the fall finale of "How to Get Away with Murder," THURSDAY, NOV. 21 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.
"Are You the Mole?" was written by Maisha Closson and directed by Stephen Cragg.
Produced by ABC Studios, Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
