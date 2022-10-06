Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 13, 2022

HELL’S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, October 13, 2022 The most-decorated skater of all time, Tony Hawk, and 13-year-old Olympic medalist Sky Brown join Gordon to teach the contestants a lesson on hard work and success. Then, each team has 10 minutes to shell and cook a lobster after watching Gordon demonstrate it to perfection in the all-new "Clawing Your Way to the Top" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Oct. 13 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for a 21st season with HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES, as Chef Gordon Ramsay and the team return to Los Angeles. For the first time ever on HELL'S KITCHEN, well-seasoned 40-year-olds will battle against fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings.

The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN: BATTLE OF THE AGES is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



