Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 6, 2020

Feb. 6 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) - Episode #3004 - "Thinkin Bout You"Luca sends off a confusing text to Zoey that has both of them spinning. Meanwhile, Ana leads the girls around campus on a "dorm storm" voter registration drive. Aaron reels after learning about his massive student loan debt.

Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, "grown-ish" returned on an all-new night on THURSDAY, JAN. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (... and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break.





