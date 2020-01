Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GROWN-ISH on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 27, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Feb. 27 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST) - Episode #3007 - "Doin' The Most"Sky finally returns to the track, only to run into a new complication. Jazz struggles to balance track and her personal life. Zoey struggles to balance school and her new job as a fashion stylist and turns to an unexpected source for help. Meanwhile, things heat up for Ana and Javi as they attempt to keep things professional.Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, "grown-ish" returned on an all-new night on THURSDAY, JAN. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (... and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break.From ABC Signature Studios, "grown-ish" stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series will continue to explore important topics including college athletics, cultural appropriation, toxic masculinity, anxiety, burnout and more.