Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, February 23, 2020

Peter secretly gets a credit card and overspends THE FAMILY money, so Lois grounds him. To plan the perfect escape, he builds a tunnel leading directly to The Drunken Clam in the all-new "Undergrounded" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Feb. 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1713) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Entering its 17th season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glen Quagmire") won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

Guest voices this season include Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Danny Trejo, Nat Faxon, Kenny Loggins and Judy Greer. The series continues to celebrate its landmark 20th anniversary year, which began in January 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop