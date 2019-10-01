Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
"No Outlet" - After learning more about Piper's origins, Jo struggles with the decision to shelter her. Benny enlists a friend to hack Kindred's secret files, and Chris clashes with a headstrong informant he's assigned to protect on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Terry O'Quinn as Richard Kindred, Maria Dizzia as Emily, Ashlie Atkinson as April, Nikki Massoud as Lily Salgado, Ignacio Serricchio as gunman and Alexis Molnar as punk woman.
"No Outlet" was written by Jerome Schwartz and directed by Alex Pillai.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
