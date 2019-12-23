Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, January 7, 2020

"15 Years" - After months of dead ends, the Evans family receives information that could finally lead them to Piper. While Jo and Brooks follow this new lead, Ed helps Mia as she tries to send Piper a message. Meanwhile, Alex and Chris stumble upon a mysterious shipment in the harbor on the return of "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.

Guest starring is Lucas Van Engen as Charlie, Laith Nakil as Yousef, Rowena King as Helen and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

"15 Years" was written by Brant Englestein & David H. Goodman and directed by Leslie Hope.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.