Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES on NBC - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

11/27/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Dizzy Dash," "Son Of A One Eyed Monster," "You Bet Your Wife" and "Blindfolded Musical Chairs." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

After a wildly successful first season, "Ellen's Game of Games" returns for season two, which promises to bring more fun, laughter and unpredictable twists, with brand new never-before-seen games and special surprises.

Multi-award winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her high-energy comedy to primetime with the reality competition show, which also features Stephen "tWitch" Boss as announcer.

DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the hilarious one-hour game show, which includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from her award-winning daytime talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Contestants are pulled right from the audience and must maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure and face gigantic plunges into the unknown - all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

Every episode will feature DeGeneres' mischievous personality along with a raucous roster of games, including now familiar favorites "Blindfolded Musical Chairs," "Dizzy Dash" and "One Eyed Monster," as well as some thrilling new additions this season, including "Mount St. Ellen," "Oh Ship!" and "Knockin' Boots." The unpredictable, high-pressure moments will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Contestants play different games over four rounds. The winner of each round advances to play "Know or Go." Then, the winner of "Know of Go" gets the chance to play an epic game of "Hot Hands" where they have to guess as many answers as they can in a designated amount of time.

"Ellen's Game of Games" is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman and Derek Westervelt. David A. Hurwitz also serves as executive producer.





The series is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.