Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S STARGIRL on THE CW - Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A BLAST FROM THE PAST - Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA's plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#111). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy and Christopher James Baker also star. Original airdate 7/28/2020. Every episode of DC's STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC'S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.
The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.
Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Titans") is the showrunner and executive produces DC'S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC'S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC'S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC'S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.
The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.
Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Titans") is the showrunner and executive produces DC'S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC'S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC'S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PENN & TELLER: TRY THIS AT HOME TOO on THE CW - Monday, July 27, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Monday, July 27, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on THE CW - Sunday, July 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DC'S STARGIRL on THE CW - Sunday, July 26, 2020