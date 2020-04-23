Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

SECOND CHANGES - Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner (#511). Original airdate 5/5/2020.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting THE TIMELINE from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history.

The Legends deal with the aftermath of last season's finale. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, in Hell, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) frees history's most notorious villains in a bid for power. It's up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub "Encores") from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it's Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.





