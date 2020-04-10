Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

MEMORIES - Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn't have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter (#509). Original airdate 4/21/2020.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of misfit heroes as they fight, talk, and sing their way through protecting THE TIMELINE from aberrations, anomalies, and anything else that threatens to mess with history.

The Legends deal with the aftermath of last season's finale. After saving the world via the power of song and themed entertainment, the Legends are major celebrities. Some struggle with the transition from lovable losers to A-list stars, while others start letting fame go to their heads. When a documentary crew decides to film the Legends in action, distracting them from their original mission, in Hell, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) frees history's most notorious villains in a bid for power. It's up to the Legends to forgo fame and stop these reanimated souls (who they quickly dub "Encores") from wreaking havoc on the timeline, whether it's Rasputin popping out of his coffin and trying to become an immortal tsar or Marie Antoinette (and her head) turning the French Revolution into a deadly, non-stop party.





