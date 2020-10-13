Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 19, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m.

"Top 11" - More dances and more music as 11 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for this season's sixth week live, MONDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The show will start with host Tyra Banks walking out to the ballroom to "I'm Coming Out" by Diana Ross. In addition, judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert will dance a special Paso Doble to "Uccen" by Taalbi Brothers.

Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). With each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.

Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Sorry" by Justin Bieber, "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel, "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang and "On the Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull, among others.

The couples (with their dance choices and songs) are as follows:

· Head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Rumba to "Have I Told You Lately" by Rod Stewart

· Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Samba to "Sorry" by Justin Bieber

SUPER BOWL Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Cha Cha to "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to "Say So" by Dojo Cat, featuring Nicki Minaj

· Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel

· Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Samba to "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William

· Emmy® Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Rumba to "You Gotta Be" by Des'ree

· GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Humble & Kind" by Tim McGraw

· TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

· Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Contemporary to "Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

· Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Salsa to "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.

ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.