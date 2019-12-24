Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, January 17, 2020

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED - Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down; Macy's (Madeleine Mantock) chance encounter with a SafeSpace investor (guest star Eric Balfour) takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#209). Original airdate 1/17/2020.

The reboot of the iconic series "Charmed" is back for its second season and the Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they've ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother in season one, the three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their White Lighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you're not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you.

With the extinction of The Elders, The Charmed Ones are faced with new roles and responsibilities as they find themselves at the forefront of a war between witches and demons looking to take power. Operating within unfamiliar surroundings and working with a newly discovered book of ancient spells, the sisters and Harry must embark on dangerous adventures around the world, testing their powers and their bond. Expanding the mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, season two blazes a new path for the series with new, emotionally resonant episodes filled with high stakes, dark forces, romantic encounters and a season-long mystery that will keep audiences guessing. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.





