Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Friday, February 28, 2020
WORSE THAN EXPECTED - The Charmed Ones must track down an enemy to save one of their own. In the course of their mission, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) comes face to face with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) solicits Julian's (guest star Eric Balfour) help, and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) uncover a monstrous truth. Also starring Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Stacey N. Harding directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Jeffrey Lieber (#214). Original airdate 2/28/2020
The reboot of the iconic series "Charmed" is back for its second season and the Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they've ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother in season one, the three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their White Lighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you're not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you.
With the extinction of The Elders, The Charmed Ones are faced with new roles and responsibilities as they find themselves at the forefront of a war between witches and demons looking to take power. Operating within unfamiliar surroundings and working with a newly discovered book of ancient spells, the sisters and Harry must embark on dangerous adventures around the world, testing their powers and their bond. Expanding the mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, season two blazes a new path for the series with new, emotionally resonant episodes filled with high stakes, dark forces, romantic encounters and a season-long mystery that will keep audiences guessing. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.
Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger ("Salvation"), Craig Shapiro ("Salvation"), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber ("NCIS: New Orleans"), Jessica O'Toole ("Jane The Virgin"), Amy Rardin ("Jane The Virgin"), Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin") and Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild").
