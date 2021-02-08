Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021
Celebrity contestants include Jennie Garth, Karamo Brown, and Patton Oswalt.
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Jennie Garth (playing for Central Illinois Food Bank), Karamo Brown (playing for Hollywood Food Coalition) and Patton Oswalt (playing for WC Kitchen) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, February 26, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Sunday, February 28, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE HUSTLER on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CHASE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021