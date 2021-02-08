Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021

Celebrity contestants include Jennie Garth, Karamo Brown, and Patton Oswalt.

Feb. 8, 2021  
"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Jennie Garth (playing for Central Illinois Food Bank), Karamo Brown (playing for Hollywood Food Coalition) and Patton Oswalt (playing for WC Kitchen) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

