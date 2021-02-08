Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC.

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this week "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants Jennie Garth (playing for Central Illinois Food Bank), Karamo Brown (playing for Hollywood Food Coalition) and Patton Oswalt (playing for WC Kitchen) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.