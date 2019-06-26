Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 7, 2019

"Victoria's Secret Angels vs. Bachelor Men and Gaten Matarazzo vs. Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler" - Victoria's Secret's legendary Angels will take on a team of some of Bachelor Nation's most popular bachelors, as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo facing off against teen dance sensation Maddie Ziegler and her sister, Pop star Mackenzie, along with members of their respective families on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Editors, please note: This episode replaces the previously announced "Team 'black-ish' vs Team 'The Goldbergs,'" which has not yet been rescheduled.

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:

Victoria's Secret Angels vs. Bachelor Men

Team Victoria's Secret Angels; playing for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer FoundationMartha Hunt - Victoria's Secret AngelJasmine Tookes - Victoria's Secret AngelJosephine Skriver - Victoria's Secret AngelLais Ribeiro - Victoria's Secret AngelSara Sampaio - Victoria's Secret Angel

Team The Bachelors; playing for Girls, Inc.Wells Adams - one of JoJo's bachelors from season 12 of "The Bachelorette" and the bartender from "Bachelor in Paradise"Wills Reid - one of Becca's bachelors from season 14 of "The Bachelorette"Eric Bigger - one of Rachel's bachelors from season 13 of "The Bachelorette"'Blake Horstmann - THE RUNNER-UP on Becca's season 14 of "The Bachelorette"Jason Tartick - one of Becca's bachelors from season 14 of "The Bachelorette"

In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:

Gaten Matarazzo vs. Maddie & Mackenzie Ziegler

Team Gaten Matarazzo - actor on "Stranger Things"; playing for CCD SmilesGaetano J. Matarazzo Jr. - fatherGaetano J. Matarazzo - grandfatherSabrina Claire Matarazzo - sisterVictoria Ann Olivier - cousin

Team Maddie Ziegler - teen dance prodigy, model, actress and New York Times bestselling author; playing for My Friend's PlaceMackenzie Ziegler - Pop star, actress and "DWTS Jr." finalistMelissa Gisoni - mother and TV personalityCharlize Glass - Maddie's best friend and dancerRenee Burkey - aunt (Melissa's sister)





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.