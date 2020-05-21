Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BURDEN OF TRUTH on THE CW - Thursday, May 21, 2020

BILLY RUNS INTO HIS ESTRANGED FATHER - Billy's (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie's (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Felicia Brooker (#303). Original airdate 6/4/2020.

BURDEN OF TRUTH is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

In season three, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, but they're discovering that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie, (Sera-Lys McArthur) turns Joanna's life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads for Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children back.

To help her friend, Joanna must dig into the dark underbelly of Millwood to unearth evidence of a cluster of child apprehensions. Joanna will take on an impossible-to-win case that will force her to confront a long-buried secret from her childhood that may threaten her relationship and partnership with Billy. After this case, nothing will be the same again.

