Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 20, 2019
Jenny Slate ("Big Mouth") and Billy Eichner ("The Lion King") Guest-Voice
Tina dissects a fetal pig in Science class and things get spooky. Also, Bob and Linda do battle with a giant ball of ear wax in the all-new "Pig Trouble in Little Tina" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 20 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-904) (TV-14 D, L, V)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1 on FOX - Monday, October 21, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 10/15-10/22
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, October 20, 2019
Tina dissects a fetal pig in Science class and things get spooky. Also, Bob and Linda do battle with a giant ball of ear wax in the all-new "Pig Trouble in Little Tina" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 20 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-904) (TV-14 D, L, V)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.