Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, December 15, 2019
Linda works a temp job at the post office to make extra money for the holidays. But when an important package goes undelivered, Linda breaks protocol and takes it upon herself to save the day. Meanwhile, Bob and Tina are trapped at home with Linda's fussy family and Gene and Louise scramble last-minute to find the perfect gift for Tina in the all-new "Have Yourself A Maily Linda Christmas" holiday-themed episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Dec. 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-909) (TV-14 L)
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THE HARTS on FOX - Sunday, December 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, December 15, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 12/6-12/13
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 12/9-12/13
BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.
In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.
Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.
BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.