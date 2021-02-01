Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Dre is still hesitant about recreational use after catching Junior and Oliva smoking weed together. Bow doesn't think it's a big deal, but Ruby tries to intervene. Meanwhile, Diane asks Jack to help her with her senior prank and he is happy to be included.

"High Water Mark" was written by Keisha Ansley and directed by Ryan Case.

ABC's Emmy®- and Golden Globe® Award-nominated comedy series "black-ish" takes a fun yet bold look at one man's determination to establish a sense of cultural identity for his family. In its seventh season, "black-ish" will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality. The series stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.