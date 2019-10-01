Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
"When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)" - Jack gets cut from the basketball team and it leads to a family discussion about him being short for his age. Dre is worried for his future, but Bow feels strongly that Jack will overcome his adversity and be stronger for it, on "black-ish," TUESDAY, OCT. 15 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
LaVar Ball guest stars.
"When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)" was written by Christian Lander and directed by Chioke Nassor.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
