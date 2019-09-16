Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, October 1, 2019
"Every Day I'm Struggling" - When Rainbow and Dre realize Junior's been taking them for granted, they decide it's time to band together and cut him off for good. Meanwhile, Jack discovers he has a very lucrative talent, only Ruby wants to use it for all the wrong reasons on an all-new episode of "black-ish," airing TUESDAY, OCT. 1 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Emerson Min as Mason, Liz Jenkins as Miss Biggs and Aiden Lewandowski as Raymond.
"Every Day I'm Struggling" was written by Robb Chavis and directed by Charles Stone.
ABC's "black-ish" was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Gail Lerner, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
