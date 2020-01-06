Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
"Kid Life Crisis" - The Johnsons go on vacation at an all-inclusive beach resort in paradise. Dre and Bow meet a couple without kids and live a kid-less fantasy for a while but soon begin to crave their kid-filled reality. Junior catches the eye of a cute girl at the resort and vies for her attention, while Jack gets the flu on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is Catherine Reitman as Lucy, August & Berlin Gross as Devante, Alanna FOX as Rita, Gillian White as Tanya, Anthony Alabi as Lewis and Madison Shamoun as Lily.
"Kid Life Crisis" was written by Steven White and directed by Catherine Reitman.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
