Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BIG SKY on ABC - Thursday, March 3, 2022

Ren intervenes with Jenny's plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father's visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph's ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path?Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.