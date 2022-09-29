Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - Monday, October 3, 2022
8:00-10:00 p.m. – BACHELOR IN PARADISE: “802” (802)
It's almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, "Bachelor in Paradise" returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favorites FROM "The Bachelor" franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns.
Breakout fan favorites FROM "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.
"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
