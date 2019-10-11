Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ARROW on THE CW - Tuesday, October 29, 2019
WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS - Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim (#803). Original airdate 10/29/2019.
After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. Oliver returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer Science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).
Following the untimely arrival of godlike being The Monitor (LaMonica Garett), Oliver Queen left his home, his family, and his team behind to take on his most challenging battle yet, knowing the cost may be his life. But this time it's not just his city he's seeking to protect - it's the entire multiverse: everything that ever was or ever will be. Oliver's quest will send him on a journey where he is forced to look back at his years as the Green Arrow and confront the reality of the ultimate question: what is the true cost of being a hero?
Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Supergirl"), Beth Schwartz ("Arrow," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Sarah Schechter ("Supergirl," "Blindspot") and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow," "The Last Ship") with consulting producer Marc Guggenheim ("Eli Stone," "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters").
