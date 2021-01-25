Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS on ABC - Sunday, February 14, 2021

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, 'America’s Funniest Videos' is the longest-running prime-time entertainment show in the history of ABC.

Jan. 25, 2021  
Don't miss 10 finalists going head-to-head for the season's first $100,000 prize, along with hijinks during distance learning and unlikely mishaps. (TV-PG)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Videos" is the longest-running prime-time entertainment show in the history of ABC. Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America's real-life funny moments captured on video.

"AFV" offers a weekly $10,000 first-place prize to the funniest or most unique video as voted upon by the in-studio audience. Those prize winners then move on to the NEXT competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. In its 31 seasons to date, "AFV" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated nearly 2 million video clips from home viewers.

"AFV" has become an iconic part of American Pop culture, as evidenced by its inclusion in the Smithsonian's permanent entertainment collection. Today, "AFV" is Syndicated in over 103 territories around the world, spreading American humor and clumsiness across the globe!

