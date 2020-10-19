Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Wednesday, November 4, 2020
The show airs at 8:30 p.m. ET.
"Psych" - Without her lasagna business to keep her preoccupied, Katie feels like her life is once again off course. As she searches to find her life purpose, she redirects her energy toward Greg and the kids becoming overbearing and controlling. Meanwhile, after sabotaging Greg's efforts to preserve a historical landmark and putting the future of the Westport Historical Guild in jeopardy, Katie recommends Greg run for city council. And elsewhere, Franklin (Evan O'Toole) challenges an older boy to a duel in an effort to win back Anna-Kat's affections on an all new episode of "American Housewife," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 04 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Psych" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz & Sarah Dunn and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.
"Psych" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz & Sarah Dunn and directed by Chris Koch.
"American Housewife" is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners of the series. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. "American Housewife" was created by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads"). ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Saturday, October 24, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FILTHY RICH on FOX - Monday, October 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LA'S FINEST on FOX - Monday, October 26, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, October 25, 2020