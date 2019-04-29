Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
"The Dance" - With the kids away at the school dance, Katie and Greg look forward to a romantic evening alone; but Anna-Kat is crushed when the boy she likes doesn't ask her to the dance, and Oliver begins to panic when the town psychic's predictions begin to come true, on an all-new episode of "American Housewife," TUESDAY, MAY 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
"The Dance" was written by Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz and Sarah Dunnm, and directed by Melissa Kosar.
"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
