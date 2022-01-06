Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ABBOTT ELEMENTARY on ABC - Tuesday, January 11, 2022
It's Wishlist Week at Abbott: a chance for TEACHERS to ask the local community for new school supplies. Janine takes to TikTok and with Ava's assistance, her video is a success and goes viral. Feeling confident, Janine and Ava make a video for Barbara behind her back after she declines their help. Later, Janine encourages Gregory to decorate his classroom. (TV-PG)
"Wishlist" was written by Morgan Murphy and directed by Randall Einhorn.
A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate TEACHERS - and a slightly tone-deaf principal -as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be OUTNUMBERED and underfunded, they love what they do - even if they DON'T love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Watch a preview of the new episode here:
