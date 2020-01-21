Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, February 6, 2020
"guilty" - Gary takes a big step and confronts his past, while Maggie finally talks to Eric. Meanwhile, Regina's adoption news to her mother causes tension to their already complex relationship on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Jerry Ferrara as Todd, Jason Ritter as Eric, Romy Rosemont as Shelly, Sutton Foster as Chloe and Isaac Martin as B.J. Britt.
The episode "guilty" was written by Julia Cohen and Ashley Sims, and directed by Pete Chatmon.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
