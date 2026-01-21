Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN!

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man will debut Thursday, January 22 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two debuting Friday, January 23, on HBO.
On Tuesday, January 20, HBO hosted a red carpet and premiere screening to celebrate the two-part documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum.
Attendees included Tony Award winner Mel Brooks, directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, film subjects Josh Gad, Bill Pullman, Patton Oswalt, Dana Gould, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Robert Townsend, Samantha Brooks, Max Brooks, and more.
After the screening, guests were treated to an impromptu conversation with directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio alongside comedy legend Mel Brooks, as the trio reflected on the documentary.
Check out photos from the event below. Additional VIP guests included Leslie Mann, Colin Hanks, Riki Lindhome, Samm Levine, Maude Apatow, and more.
The documentary explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of legendary writer, director, producer, and performer, Mel Brooks, one of Hollywood’s most daring satirists, from the early years of television sketch comedy through his film and stage hits.
