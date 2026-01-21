 tracker
Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man will debut Thursday, January 22 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two debuting Friday, January 23, on HBO.

By: Jan. 21, 2026

On Tuesday, January 20, HBO hosted a red carpet and premiere screening to celebrate the two-part documentary Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!, in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum.

Attendees included Tony Award winner Mel Brooks, directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, film subjects Josh Gad, Bill Pullman, Patton Oswalt, Dana Gould, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Robert Townsend, Samantha Brooks, Max Brooks, and more. 

After the screening, guests were treated to an impromptu conversation with directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio alongside comedy legend Mel Brooks, as the trio reflected on the documentary.

Check out photos from the event below. Additional VIP guests included Leslie Mann, Colin Hanks, Riki Lindhome, Samm Levine, Maude Apatow, and more. 

Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man will debut Thursday, January 22 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT), followed by part two debuting Friday, January 23, on HBO. Both parts will be available to stream beginning Thursday, January 2,2 on HBO Max.

The documentary explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of legendary writer, director, producer, and performer, Mel Brooks, one of Hollywood’s most daring satirists, from the early years of television sketch comedy through his film and stage hits.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty for HBO 

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Judd Apatow and Mel Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Max Brooks, Robert Townsend and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Bill Pullman, Michael Bonfiglio and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Emily Karaszewski, Larry Karaszewski and Bill Pullman

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Shelby Van Vliet, Klay Hall, Matt Chavez, Bobby Mackston, Olivia Rosenbloom, James A. Smith, Judd Apatow, Miranda Soto, Amanda Rohlke, Wayne Federman, Matt Bass, Jeff Morrow, Kevin Salter, Josh Church

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Patton Oswalt, Alex Edelman and Meredith Salenger

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Kevin Salter

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Kathryn Busby and Lauren Greenfield

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Lisa Heller

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Samm Levine

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Matt Bass

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Josh Fadem

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Miranda Soto

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Claire Crighton and Jeff Morrow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Patton Oswalt

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Riki Lindhome

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Jacquis Neal

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Matt Bass

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Katie Marovitch

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Liz Fornango, James A. Smith

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Zackary Drucker

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow and Maude Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Patton Oswalt and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Colin Hanks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Amanda Rohlke

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Albert Lawrence

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Wayne Federman

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Dana Gould

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks and Samantha Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Max Brooks and Mel Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Michael Bonfiglio, Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Erika Ishii

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Larry Karaszewski, Josh Gad, Kevin Salter

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Josh Gad and Kevin Salter

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Samantha Brooks, Mel Brooks and Max Brooks

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Erika Ishii

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Kevin Salter and Wayne Federman

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Kevin Salter, Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Michael Bonfiglio, guest, Nancy Abraham, Mel Brooks, Lisa Heller, and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Amanda Rohlke

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Nancy Abraham, Michael Bonfiglio, Anna Klein and Lisa Heller

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Mel Brooks and Judd Apatow

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Albert Lawrence

Photos: Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, & More Attend Premiere for MEL BROOKS: THE 99 YEAR OLD MAN! Image
Michael Bonfiglio, Judd Apatow and Mel Brooks


