Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater

Casting for PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, an original story based on Paramount Pictures' terrifying film franchise— at American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has been announced! The production will haunt A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe (415 Geary St., San Francisco) beginning Thursday, February 19 and running through Sunday, March 15, 2026.



James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past… but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, this thrilling new play from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway's Grey House) and Punchdrunk's Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) with illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child) will haunt you long after you get home. Experience the horror of this North American premiere. Can you even believe your eyes?



The cast of Paranormal Activity features Cher Álvarez as Lou and Travis A. Knight as James. Rounding out the cast are Shannon Cochran as James' mother, Carolanne and Kate Fry as Etheline Cotgrave, a medium. Understudies include Carol Buinis, Caroline Hendricks, and Michael Holding.



The creative team for Paranormal Activity includes Fly Davis (Scenic & Costume Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Luke Halls (Video Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Bob Mason (Casting), what iF we Productions (Technical Supervisor), Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Assistant Stage Manager), and Dick Daley (Assistant Stage Manager).



Paranormal Activity is presented by arrangement with Paramount Pictures and Melting Pot, in co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Based on the Paranormal Activity films, by Original Filmmaker Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films. TM & © 2025 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.



In connection with Paranormal Activity, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater.